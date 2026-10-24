Iran start FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival 2026 on high

Iran have been drawn in Group R alongside Vietnam, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Guyana, and Mauritius. Competing against teams from different regions will expose the young players to a variety of playing styles and tactical approaches, Tehran Times reported.

The young Persians will meet Bosnia and Herzegovina and Brunei on Sunday.

The tournament features 189 national teams divided into 32 groups, with matches played in an eight-a-side format. Each match consists of two 20-minute halves, with rolling substitutions permitted.

The FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival 2026 takes place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from Oct. 24 to 30.

MNA