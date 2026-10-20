Iran Air’s Tehran–Kabul–Mashhad–Tehran flights to resume

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran, formally known as Iran Air, Taher Abdolhay stated, emphasizing that Tehran-Kabul-Mashhad-Tehran flights will be resumed as of October 23 of the current year.

Turning to the rising fuel price in the worldwide, the managing director of Iran Air noted that fuel price is one of the most significant economic challenges for airlines, and rising costs, including those for fuel, employee salaries, and airport services, have placed considerable pressure on the financial resources of these airline companies.

Turning to the $30 million outstanding claims of the Iran Air from the foreign airlines, including Gulf Air, Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Turkish Airlines, and others, for the provision of ground handling, catering, and other services, Abdolhay stated, “Due to sanctions imposed against the country and freezing of bank accounts, it is currently impossible for Iran Air to collect these dues from these carriers.”

MNA/ 6983570