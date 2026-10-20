"Never in history Iran, Russia worked as closely as today"

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi wrote, “Never in our history have Iran and Russia worked as closely as they do now.”

Iran’s top diplomat made the remarks following yesterday’s meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Tehran, reemphasizing that the amicable relations between Iran and Russia has been so excellent in a way that these friendly relations have been unique of its kind in all-time history of relationship between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats discussed wide spectrum of issues, including bilateral relations, recent developments in the region and the world, ranging from Lebanon, Palestine, Ukraine and Yemen.

The two foreign ministers concentrated on expanding economic-trade cooperation and also focusing on nuclear issues.

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