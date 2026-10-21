Iran, Russia FMs discuss mutual tie, reg., intl. developments

During the meeting, Iranian and Russian top diplomats, in addition to reviewing the trend of expanding relations and cooperating between the two countries, emphasized the importance of maintaining ongoing consultations between Tehran and Moscow, as well as following up on the implementation of bilateral agreements.

The two sides also exchanged views on ways to strengthen political, economic, and commercial cooperation, as well as to expand interactions within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement inked between Iran and Russia.

Other topics discussed by the two countries' foreign ministers included regional developments such as security situation in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, recent developments in Palestine and Yemen, and issues concerning the Caucasus and Europe.

Emphasizing the necessity of resolving regional disputes and crises peacefully through dialogue and political solutions, Araghchi and Lavrov exchanged views on international developments, as well as the need to strengthen multilateralism and cooperation within international forums.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Russia also emphasized the two countries' determination to continue their cooperation and close consultations, with the aim of strengthening bilateral relations and contributing to the consolidation of regional and international peace, stability, and security.

MNA/6984602