US Air Force officer falls to death from stadium roof (VIDEO)

The unnamed military officer was one of four servicemen rappelling from the roof of the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, ahead of University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA) football game on Saturday when he fell, local US media said.

About halfway through the descent, one of the four appeared to lose control as he slid down the rope before plummeting to the ground.

Screams rang out across the stadium as shocked spectators witnessed the incident, with medics rushing onto the pitch to treat the injured man. Videos of the shocking incident filmed by spectators are circulating online.

He was placed on a stretcher and carried off the field before being transported to a nearby hospital by the San Antonio Fire Department in a life-threatening condition.

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