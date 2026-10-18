China to host global governance forum from Oct. 23 to 25

The forum will bring together leading figures in strategic, political, academic, business, media, and youth sectors from around the world, particularly those in areas such as the United Nations, climate change, artificial intelligence, and multilateral trade, said the CPIFA at a press conference on Friday.



According to the CPIFA, international guests from nearly 100 countries of the Global South, Europe and America have confirmed their attendance. They will also visit Xiongan New Area, China's "city of the future," during the forum.

Hosted by the CPIFA, the forum is themed "Rebuilding Confidence and Cooperation: Reforming and Improving Global Governance in a Transforming World."



Source: Xinhua