Female Basiji commander martyred in SE Iran by terrorists

Afsaneh Aghila, the commender of a Basij center in Mehrestan County in Sistan and Baluchestan in southeast Iran was assassinated by terrorists who were affiliated with the US and Zionist Regime on Wednesday, local Iranian media reported.

The local Iranian media's reports said that she was assassinated at the frontdoor of her house.

This was second women assassinated by terrorists in Sistan and Baluchestan in less than a week.

Last week, Major Nosrat Eftekhari, deputy police chief of Sistan and Baluchestan was assassinated after terrorists detonated a roadside bomb.

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