Saudi Arabia's Riyadh airport evacuated after attack

There were no immediate reports of possible damage or injuries, and Saudi officials have not issued a statement, DW cited AFP as reporting.

AFP news news agency reported a witness hearing an explosion while waiting to board a flight.

Media reported flights were cancelled and some airsliners like those of UAE and Qatar's stopped their flights there.

Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways earlier canceled multiple flights between their respective hubs and Riyadh, with some cancellations extending into Monday, CNN reported.

Operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh were suspended after the attack caused injuries, the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement, as reported by CNN.

Reuters reported major evacuation at the airport.

The US Embassy in Riyadh said it was aware of attacks at the airport and advised its citizens to avoid the airport and surrounding areas.

The UK Embassy in Riyadh sent a note advising British nationals to avoid the airport following a “serious incident” there.

Saturday’s incident comes amid an escalation of missile strikes by Yemen’s Ansar Allah on the kingdom. The airport has already been attacked twice this week, leaving four people dead and others wounded, and badly damaging an aircraft.

MNA