Saudi fighter jets target yet another school in Yemen

Saudi warplanes targeted a school in the Al-Hazah area, located in the Sabir al-Mawadim District in the southeastern part of Taiz Governorate.

The National Human Rights Institution of Yemen previously announced that Saudi attacks on the country have targeted more than 2,775 educational and training facilities over the course of 12 years.

The institution added that Saudi attacks on schools and telecommunications towers have intensified since September 3.

The fact that a school has been struck by Saudi forces for the third time indicates that Yemen is facing a policy deliberately targeting educational system.

Yemen's National Human Rights Institution stated, “We strongly condemn the Saudi fighter jets’ attack on Al-Rawd School in Taiz and its complete destruction.

MNA/ 6974325