Saudi Arabia confirms Ansarullah strikes on two airports

Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority on Wednesday confirmed Ansarullah's attacks on two of the country's airports, claiming that one person was killed and eight others wounded in the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the capital.

The authority also claimed that in another attack targeting facilities at Abha airport, two people were killed and 28 others were wounded.

Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority announced that one of the two attacks occurred on Wednesday and the other the previous day, but provided no further details about the attacks.

MNA