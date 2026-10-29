IRGC captures US MQM-170 spy drone

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said it landed a US MQM-170 spy drone intact in an offensive electronic warfare operation west of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the IRGC said the drone's mission was to conduct reconnaissance of the Islamic Republic of Iran's air defense systems along the Persian Gulf coastline and the Strait of Hormuz.

Specialists from the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy examined data recovered from the drone and found that its flight originated from the coast of one of the southern littoral states of the Persian Gulf.

MNA