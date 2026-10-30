Human rights rapporteur whitewashes US, Israeli crimes: spox.

In a post on X on Friday, Baghaei wrote: “Regardless of the politically motivated nature of the mandate imposed on the Human Rights Council by the UK، exploiting the so-called Special Rapporteurship on the Situation of Human Rights in Iran to blame Iran for the crimes committed by the US and Israel amounts to nothing less than a deliberate attempt to whitewash aggression, atrocities, and unilateral coercive measures. Such an approach is deeply misleading and profoundly disingenuous.”

In her latest report to the UN General Assembly, published on the UN website on October 28, Mai Sato, special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, claimed that US-Israeli military strikes have compounded what she described as “domestic repression” in Iran. The report covered February to August 2026.

MNA