Pezeshkian congratulates Turkey on national day

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sent a message congratulating Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people on Turkey's national day.

Pezeshkian described the strong historical, cultural, religious and neighborly ties between Iran and Turkey as valuable capital for both nations, saying that with shared political will this capital can lead to deeper relations.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized developing good relations with the Republic of Turkey as a strategic partner and valued neighbor, and said Iran is ready to expand cooperation with Turkey to secure common interests and strengthen stability, security and prosperity in the region.

Pezeshkian also wished Erdogan health and success and the Turkish people prosperity and well-being.

MNA