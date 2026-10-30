Iran FM offers condolences to Spain over deadly train crash

In a message sent on Friday to his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares, the Iranian foreign minister offered condolences on behalf of himself, the Iranian people and government over the fatal incident.

He said Iran was deeply saddened by the tragedy and asked Albares to accept his sincere sympathy.

The crash involved two passenger trains in central Spain, leaving at least 68 people dead and dozens injured. It occurred on Wednesday morning near Oreda station in Toledo province, about 140 kilometers south of Madrid.

Spain’s prime minister declared three days of national mourning and ordered an immediate investigation into the cause. Fifty-three injured people remained in hospital, while 56 others had been discharged.

MNA