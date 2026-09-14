US barring of Eslami from IAEA meeting destructive, childish

Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) condemned the US move to prevent the Iranian delegation headed by the nuclear chief Eslami from attending the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) annual General Conference in Vienna, describing the behavior as "childish," "destructive," and a clear example of "bullying."

Kamalvandi stated: "Barring the General Conference sets a precedent that will affect all members. That is precisely why we must stand firm against such political pressure and bullying."

The senior AEOI official added: "This recent destructive move by the US administration can be interpreted as nothing other than a childish behavior."

MNA/ISN