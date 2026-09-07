Israeli drone hits vehicle in southern Lebanon

Al Jadeed, an independent television station, reported that the strike took place on the outskirts of Kfar Reman, in the Doha area. It said at least two people were killed.



Al-Manar, another Lebanese outlet, also reported on the strike, but did not say whether there were any casualties.



The report came as the Israeli regime also continues to bomb Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US. Israeli forces killed at least four people and wounded another 20 in air raids on Sunday, according to the official National News Agency.

MNA