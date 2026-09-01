Oil prices rise amid latest US-Iran fighting

Brent crude futures were up 66 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $91.15 a barrel at 06:40 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 70 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $86.46.



In the ⁠previous session, Brent closed up 2.7 percent and WTI settled up 2.8 percent.



MNA