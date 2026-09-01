  1. Politics
Sep 1, 2026, 12:03 PM

Oil prices rise amid latest US-Iran fighting

Oil prices rise amid latest US-Iran fighting

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Oil prices gained as the resumption of fighting between the US and Iran in the Middle East renewed fears of ⁠supply disruptions from the world’s key crude-producing region.

Brent crude futures were up 66 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $91.15 a barrel at 06:40 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 70 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $86.46.

In the ⁠previous session, Brent closed up 2.7 percent and WTI settled up 2.8 percent.

MNA 

News ID 247366

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