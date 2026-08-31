Foreign foothold in region must end

Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, said Iran views the U.S. actions as military aggression against the country. "This aggression will receive an appropriate response from Iran," he said.

He said the armed forces had proven they would respond decisively and appropriately to any action against Iran's territorial integrity at any level.

"The foothold of foreigners must be cut off from the region, and they must learn serious lessons so they do not repeat their aggressions," Gharibabadi said.

The comments came after U.S. forces attacked Iran's Larak island on Sunday night, which led to the martyrdom and injury of several Iranian military forces and civilians. Iranian forces subsequently attacked U.S. military bases in Jordan and the UAE.

MNA