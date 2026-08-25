US strategic petroleum reserves fall by 3.7m barrels: report

The ​drawdowns ​are ⁠part of a ​US agreement ​to ⁠release 172 million barrels ⁠from ​the ​facility, the Reuters news agency reported.

Crude oil stocks in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell below 290 million barrels last week, reaching their lowest level since 1982.

The US crude oil reserves continued to decline in August, with official figures showing that the current mix of reserves includes 98.7 million barrels of [sweet] crude and 191 million barrels of [sour] crude, bringing the total to just under 290 million barrels.

The process of releasing US strategic reserves has been very intense in recent months in such a way that statistical data shows that more than 39.4 million barrels of crude oil were withdrawn and supplied from these resources in May, 33 million barrels in June, and 17.4 million barrels in July.

MNA