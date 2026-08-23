Chinese ships transit via Iranian side of Strait of Hormuz

According to maritime tracking account ManchO-Sint, the vessel New Way is sailing from Al Hamriyah Port in the United Arab Emirates through the Iranian side of the Strait of Hormuz, while the Chinese-flagged oil tanker Mousik has also been spotted entering the strait.

The development comes after Reuters reported last Monday that two Chinese state-owned companies had barred their oil tankers from transiting the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

However, maritime tracking data shows that at least two Chinese-flagged vessels are currently using the Iranian route through the Strait of Hormuz, potentially indicating that some Chinese shipping activity through the strategic waterway is continuing.

MNA