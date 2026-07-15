Iran focused on defense, has no plan for talks: Spox

Speaking at a ceremony in Tehran on Wednesday, Esmaeil Baghaei said, “We currently have no plans for negotiations and are focused on defense,” Baghaei said in response to claims by the US that its ongoing attacks on Iran would force Tehran back to the negotiating table.

The spokesman said Iran no longer considers itself bound by the terms of the MoU signed with the United States on June 17, citing Washington's repeated violations of its commitments under the agreement.

“An MoU is a set of mutual commitments, and in the event of a breach by the other party, we too will refrain from fulfilling our obligations; this is a principle, and this same path will be followed henceforth," he said.

“The other party has engaged in bad faith and breach of promise (beginning) from the very first article (of the MoU)."

According to Press TV, the diplomat said that everyone inside Iran is supporting the policy of standing up against the US and its bullying demands.

“...our armed forces will respond with full force to any aggressor. If they strike, they will be struck back,” he said.

The comments came amid ongoing US attacks on coastal areas in southern Iran, which Washington claims are carried out to weaken Iran's ability to "target ships" in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has rejected the US accusations, saying responsibility for managing transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway in the Persian Gulf that is critical to global energy supplies, has been delegated to Iran under Article 5 of the 14-point MoU agreed between Tehran and Washington.

MNA