US projectile hits Hengam island in Persian Gulf

The governor office of the Hormuzgan Province, where Hengam island is located has said that it will give more details about the US projectile attacks.
This item is being updated....
MNA/6889167
TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Sources have reported to local Irnaian media that new projectiles hit Hengam island in the persian Gulf on Wednesday afternoon as the the US aggression continues.
The governor office of the Hormuzgan Province, where Hengam island is located has said that it will give more details about the US projectile attacks.
This item is being updated....
MNA/6889167
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