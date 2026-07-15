Iran, Turkey stress expanding coop. in e-commerce field

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Chief Executive of the National Post Company Mohammad Ahmadi has emphasized enhanced postal cooperation, cross-border e-commerce, and smart service exchanges to pave the way for an Iran-Turkey agreement.

Ahmadi met with Turkish Ambassador to Tehran Hicabi Kirlangıc on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and the issues of the mutual interest.

During the meeting, Ahmadi highlighted the historical and cultural ties between Iran and Turkey, announcing readiness to enhance cooperation in the digital economy and cross-border e-commerce.

He said that Iran is ready to share its “Noapa Post” smart-service innovations with Turkey.

Ahmadi proposed signing a cooperation agreement between the postal companies of both countries, which could facilitate the development of cultural collaborations, the exchange of experiences, and an improvement in the quality of postal services.

Turkish Ambassador Kirlangic, for his part, highlighted the strategic importance of both countries as gateways to the world, adding that Turkey is fully prepared to provide a platform for enhancing postal cooperation and further developing these relations alongside other areas.

MNA/IRN