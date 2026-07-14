Iran’s oil shipments reached 80m barrels in 26 days

According to Tanker Trackers, the Islamic Republic of Iran has exported more than 80 million barrels of oil and oil products during 26 days after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked between Iran and the United States.

The report put the value of the aforementioned crude oil exported from Iran in this period at over $6 billion.

Now that the US Navy blockade is being reinstated more than a month ahead of schedule, it appears that around 30 million barrels of Iranian crude oil have yet to depart,” the tracking group said.

“However, there are also more than 60 million barrels of floating storage capacity available within the blockade perimeter should Iran be forced to scale back its oil production.”

The evaluations indicate that, in case of emergence of any restriction in the sales and production trend, the capacity of reserving the country’s vessel at the geographical area, exceeds over 60 million oil barrels that can be used as a temporary tool for the management of oil supply.

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