https://en.mehrnews.com/news/246132/ Jul 12, 2026, 4:19 PM News ID 246132 Video Video Jul 12, 2026, 4:19 PM VIDEO: Flash floods in Bangladesh, 44 killed TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – Floods in Bangladesh killed 44, leave over a million stranded on Sunday. Download 1 MB News ID 246132 Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem کپی شد Related News VIDEO: Venomous cobra bit multiple residents in China Storms kill four in northeastern Brazil VIDEO: Strong tornado rips through US state of Oklahoma Floods affect more than 73k people across Afghanistan: UN Tags flash floods Flood flood casualties falsh floods
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