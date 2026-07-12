  1. Video
Jul 12, 2026, 4:19 PM

VIDEO: Flash floods in Bangladesh, 44 killed

VIDEO: Flash floods in Bangladesh, 44 killed

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – Floods in Bangladesh killed 44, leave over a million stranded on Sunday.

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News ID 246132
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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