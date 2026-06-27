5 killed in rain-related incidents in Afghanistan

According to Hafiz Mohammad Yusuf Hammad, spokesperson for the authority, the casualties resulted from flash floods, severe storms, and landslides in Kabul, Zabul, Kandahar, Samangan, Takhar, Nangarhar, Laghman, and Kunar provinces.

The disaster also caused property damage, destroying or partially damaging 30 residential houses, washing away over 60 km rural roads, and inundating 225 acres of agricultural lands in the affected provinces, Hammad added, Xinhua reported.

Since late March, relentless heavy rainfall, successive flash floods, and violent storms have claimed more than 314 lives, including women and children, while leaving nearly 400 others injured, according to official statistics.

MNA