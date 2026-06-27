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Jun 27, 2026, 3:28 PM

5 killed in rain-related incidents in Afghanistan

5 killed in rain-related incidents in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – At least five people have been confirmed dead in a fresh wave of rain-related disasters in Afghanistan over the past 48 hours, the country's National Disaster Management Authority said on Saturday.

According to Hafiz Mohammad Yusuf Hammad, spokesperson for the authority, the casualties resulted from flash floods, severe storms, and landslides in Kabul, Zabul, Kandahar, Samangan, Takhar, Nangarhar, Laghman, and Kunar provinces.

The disaster also caused property damage, destroying or partially damaging 30 residential houses, washing away over 60 km rural roads, and inundating 225 acres of agricultural lands in the affected provinces, Hammad added, Xinhua reported.

Since late March, relentless heavy rainfall, successive flash floods, and violent storms have claimed more than 314 lives, including women and children, while leaving nearly 400 others injured, according to official statistics.

MNA

News ID 245661

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