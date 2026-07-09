Europe must be held accountable for complicity in war on Iran

In a strongly worded statement on his X account early on Thursday, Baghaei lashed out at NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte’s recent remarks which boasted of European involvement in the conflict.

Rejecting any claims of neutrality, the spokesman emphasized, “Mark Rutte’s repeated admissions of Europe’s willful complicity in the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran only confirms, once again, that they were not impartial in this brutal unlawful aggression. Those who provided their territories, military bases, and infrastructure to enable the aggression cannot evade responsibility for their contribution to an unprovoked aggression and its grave consequences.”

The spokesperson further lambasted the NATO chief’s rhetoric, characterizing it as a performative display of subservience rather than strategic strength.

“Yet @SecGenNATO’s relentless self-congratulation for serving an illegal war of choice does not reflect strength — it exposes the servile mindset of a fawning courtier who fancies that flattery can erase a king’s contempt. In Washington’s eyes, an ineffective Organization cannot be rendered effective through sycophancy — nor can such manipulative flattery ever restore the flatterer’s own self-respect and personal integrity.”

MNA