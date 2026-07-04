  1. Politics
Jul 4, 2026, 10:20 AM

“Mind your malnutrition rates”: Ghalibaf to Trump

“Mind your malnutrition rates”: Ghalibaf to Trump

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – Speaker of Iran’s Parliament and top negotiator has criticized Donald Trump for making unfounded claims about the Iranian people, saying the US president should address the malnutrition affecting millions of Americans instead

In a post on X late Friday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote, “Imagine having forty-something million of your own citizens on food stamps and calling another nation hungry.”

He added that such a statement is “not a proclamation” but “a projection”, meaning the United States is deceiving public opinion by attributing its own problems to others.

Ghalibaf stressed that Iran makes decisions about its own assets and noted that US officials should focus on the malnutrition rates in their own country, adding, “Keep your SNAP advice. Our assets, our choices. Mind your malnutrition rates”.

MNA

News ID 245880

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