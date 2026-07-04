“Mind your malnutrition rates”: Ghalibaf to Trump

In a post on X late Friday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote, “Imagine having forty-something million of your own citizens on food stamps and calling another nation hungry.”

He added that such a statement is “not a proclamation” but “a projection”, meaning the United States is deceiving public opinion by attributing its own problems to others.

Ghalibaf stressed that Iran makes decisions about its own assets and noted that US officials should focus on the malnutrition rates in their own country, adding, “Keep your SNAP advice. Our assets, our choices. Mind your malnutrition rates”.

MNA