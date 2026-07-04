US paper describes Leader's funeral as show of defiance

Wall Street Journal(WSG) reported on Saturday that Iran has begun a six-day mourning ceremony for its Leader, which Iranian officials see as a powerful symbol of resistance to the United States and Israel.

Iranian officials have predicted that up to 20 million people will turnout to the farewell ceremonies across the country, making it one of the largest funerals in history which is double in size in comparison to the roughly 10 million who attended the funeral of late founder of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khomeini in 1989.

The funeral has now become more than a national act of mourning, a political message through which Iran seeks to demonstrate its defiance against American pressure and honor the memory of its leader, whose political legacy has had a profound impact on the Middle East.

MNA