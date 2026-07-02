China calls on US to lift sanctions on Iran, enforce MoU: FM

Speaking at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun said China supports continued dialogue between Tehran and Washington and believes US sanctions on Iran should be removed without delay.

“We have always believed that unilateral sanctions on Iran should be lifted at an early date,” Guo said.

Beijing, he said, hopes that Washington and Tehran “will jointly implement the memorandum of understanding... and advance the negotiations to promote a comprehensive political solution to the situation in Iran as soon as possible."

The 14-article MoU, which ended the joint US-Israeli war against Iran, also provides for the release of Iran’s frozen assets and the lifting of restrictions on its oil trade.

Under the agreement, both sides adopted a 60-day roadmap aimed at reaching a final settlement during high-level talks in Switzerland on June 22. The negotiations also established a High-Level Committee to oversee implementation, supported by specialized working groups on nuclear issues and sanctions relief.

MNA