Positive progress made during indirect Iran-US talks in Qatar

“Positive progress” was made during indirect talks between Iranian and US negotiators in Doha, with the next round expected after the martyred Leader’s funeral, according to Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman.

“Qatar & Pakistan mediators concluded separate meetings with the US & Iranian negotiators in Doha today, with positive progress made on issues related to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, building on the outcomes of the Lake Lucerne Summit,” spokesman Majed al-Ansari said on Wednesday on X.

“The parties agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader,” he said.

“The parties agreed to continue discussions in the upcoming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled as soon as possible after the conclusion of the funeral processions for the former Iranian Supreme Leader,” he added.

MNA