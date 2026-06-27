Oman says Hormuz Strait not to return to its pre-war status

Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying that Oman has told the European officials that there’s no way of going back to the pre-war status quo with the Strait of Hormuz.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that while Omani officials stated they will always abide by international maritime law, they added there could be fees for services related to de-polluting the strait or helping ships navigate it.

According to the report, it’s unclear if Oman said all these fees would be obligatory.

The sources added that Oman is mulling systems used in other strategic waterways around the world, including the Strait of Malacca in Asia, where no mandatory shipping fees are charged.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz to enemies and their allies in retaliation for the US-Israeli aggression and then began asserting more control in reprisal for the US sustaining an illegal naval blockade of Iranian ports and vessels despite a standing ceasefire.

Recently, Tehran and Washington agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at ending the war. The MoU was subsequently signed by the Iranian and American presidents.

Under the MoU, Iran will make arrangements for the safe passage of commercial vessels, with no charge for 60 days only, from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman, and vice versa.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has, however, strictly conditioned transit through the corridor on implementation of relevant coordination with Iranian authorities.

Earlier this week, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi, discussing new arrangements to manage the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

MNA