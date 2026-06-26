Iran thrash Kyrgyzstan at CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship 20

Fereshte Karimi and Zahra Kiani each scored twice, while Maryam Seyed added the fifth goal as Team Melli produced a dominant display in Dushanbe.

Iran will next face hosts Tajikistan on Saturday in their second match of the tournament.

Earlier, the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) announced that Turkmenistan’s women’s futsal team had withdrawn from the competition due to unforeseen circumstances.

As a result, the tournament is being contested by three national teams: Iran, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, according to Tehran Times.

The 2026 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship is taking place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

MNA