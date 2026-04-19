Athletes symbol of natl. courage, resistance against threats

He made the remarks during his visit to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; stressing that athletes play a leading role in bolstering the national spirit and social cohesion.

Turning to the continuation of sports activities in special condition of war, imposed by the US and Israeli against Iran, Pezeshkian emphasized the need for preparedness of athletes and continuation of sports activities both in the domestic and international arenas.

The process of preparing national teams, especially National Football Team (Team Melli) to take part in the most prestigious international competitions, including the World Cup, was the other main topics discussed in this meeting.

Pezeshkian seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the drastic measures taken by concerned officials at the ministry.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the national women's futsal team in Australia, noting, “Despite some problems occurred, the move taken by Iranian female athletes to decide in returning to Iran demonstrates the depth of their patriotism and national spirit for their homeland.”

Lashing out at the double-standard approaches taken by some countries in the international arena, Pezeshkian reiterated, “The false claims made about human rights, democracy, and humanity can be evaluated against the actions that the Zionist regime and the United States are doing in the region, especially in the criminal attack against Iranian people.”

President Pezeshkian hit back at the international organizations that have adopted silence in the face of heinous crimes and atrocities committed by the terrorist US and criminal Israeli regime against the Iranian people.

He also expressed his thanks to the powerful Armed Forces of the country who gave a crushing blow to the enemies of the country during the recent war.

MNA/6804773