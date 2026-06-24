  1. Politics
Jun 24, 2026, 10:26 AM

Qalibaf visits Azerbaijan for PUIC conference

Qalibaf visits Azerbaijan for PUIC conference

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf arrived in Baku on Wednesday to attend the 20th session of the Parliamentary Union of OIC member states.

Qalibaf was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilu, along with Azerbaijani officials. 

The speaker is scheduled to deliver a speech at the PUIC conference, which brings together heads of parliaments and delegations from Islamic countries. Before departing Tehran, Qalibaf said the summit provides an important platform for Iran to explain the events of the past year, particularly the Ramadan War and its regional repercussions, to fellow Muslim legislators.

MNA 

News ID 245575

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