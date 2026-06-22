Iran ready to respond to any potential threats: official

Ghadir Nezami, Iran’s deputy secretary of the Supreme National Security Council made the comments while in New Delhi, India to attend a meeting of the national security advsiors of BRICS member states on Monday.

Nezami had also held a meeting with Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister who was attending the New Delhhi meeting. The two discussed regional developments, bilateral cooperation and the implementation of the peace agreement, according to a statement from the Iranian Embassy in India.

The deputy Iranian security chief is expected to hold more talks with the participants in the BRICS meeting.

The US and Israeli regime have twice attacked Iran over the past year during peace talks, and Iranian officials have repeatedly expressed distrust.

The Iranian embassy in India posted images of Nezami as he met Chinese officials, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in New Delhi on Monday, accoridng to Al-Jazeera.

MNA