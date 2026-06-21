Iran delegation in Switzerland for new round of talk with US

The Iranian delegation --named “Minab 168” in remembrance of the children martyred in a US-Israeli strike on an elementary school in Iran’s southern city of Minab on February 28—arrived in Zurich in the early hours of Sunday, June 21.

Led by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the delegation includes Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for the Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei, deputy of secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Bagheri, Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnasser Hemmati, a deputy oil minister, and a number of other officials.

In a post on his X account upon arrival in Switzerland, Ghalibaf wrote that he believes that all activities of the Iranian delegation are being observed by the innocent schoolchildren of Minab and the martyrs of Iran.

Initial talks between Iran and the United States were planned at the Buergenstock mountaintop resort in Switzerland on Friday, following the signing of a ceasefire ⁠agreement between Tehran and Washington.

In comments on Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said final negotiations with the US remain conditional upon the implementation of five provisions of the memorandum of understanding, stressing that the MoU’s durability depends entirely on the other side’s conduct.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said a trip to Switzerland that had been planned for Friday was canceled after the presidents of Iran and the US digitally signed the memorandum of understanding, making the visit no longer urgently necessary.

The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the United States was signed in the first minutes of June 18, 2026, by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump through a simultaneous digital process without an in-person ceremony.

MNA/TSN