Pakistani delegation to attend martyred Leader's funeral

Speaking at the open session of the National Assembly in Islamabad on Friday, Sharif announced that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has invited him to attend the funeral ceremony of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“Iran is not only a friendly country but our brotherly nation and neighbor. Undoubtedly, a Pakistani delegation will attend the funeral ceremony of the martyred leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution between July 3 and 4," he said.

Public farewell ceremonies will be held for the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution on July 4-5 at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla.

A funeral procession is also scheduled in Tehran on July 6, followed by a second procession on July 7 in the holy city of Qom.

MNA