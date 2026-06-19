IRGC backs Leader’s message, warns against US violations

In a message addressed to Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps expressed gratitude for the Leader’s “dignified message” and “illuminating guidance,” saying the Iranian nation has once again drawn inspiration from the “pure spring of guardianship.”

The IRGC described the Leader’s statement as a “wise message” that has further strengthened public unity, increased confidence among people and fighters in preserving their victorious achievements, and provided a valuable foundation for policymakers in pursuing the rights of the Iranian nation.

Referring to recent developments, the IRGC emphasized that the “aggressor enemy” has been defeated in the face of the Iranian nation’s historic rise and the achievements of Iranian fighters on the battlefield.

The statement asserted that the enemy has retreated from positions aimed at “erasing Iran from the map” and “returning it to prehistory” and has, in a state of desperation, shifted to seeking understanding and negotiations, ultimately “kneeling before the greatness of our nation.”

According to the IRGC, public expectations are now that the political arena should continue the achievements made on the battlefield and lead to securing the rights of the Iranian people.

The statement added that the Iranian nation and the “fighters of Islam” stand “as firm as a mountain” behind the country’s officials.

The statement warned that if the “promise-breaking enemy” again resorts to excessive demands or undermines Iran’s rights, the IRGC would be prepared across land, sea, air, and all dimensions of hybrid warfare.

It added that, drawing on the experience of multiple conflicts, the IRGC stands ready, “with the slightest signal from that brave and wise Commander,” to impose “a far greater historic defeat” on its adversaries.

The message came after Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei issued a statement on Thursday evening concerning the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States.

MNA/TSN