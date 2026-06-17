FAO urges action on rangeland restoration, drought resilience

FAO Representative in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Farrukh Toirov, highlighted the global importance of rangelands emphasizing on scaling up restoration efforts, strengthening drought resilience, and promoting sustainable agrifood systems.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reaffirmed its commitment to combating land degradation, desertification and drought during a high-level ceremony marking World Desertification and Drought Day 2026, held at Imam Khomeini International Airport Conference Hall and organized by the Natural Resources and Watershed Management Organization (NRWO).

Toirov, highlighted this year’s theme, “Rangelands: Recognize. Respect. Restore” and emphasized that rangelands are vital ecosystems supporting biodiversity, food and water security, climate resilience, and the livelihoods of millions of pastoralists and rural communities. However, these ecosystems are increasingly under pressure from drought, climate change, land degradation, and unsustainable land use practices.

“Healthy rangelands are not only an environmental asset but a cornerstone of food security and sustainable rural development,” Toirov stated, noting that the country’s extensive dryland ecosystems play a strategic role in supporting livestock production, watershed functions, and rural livelihoods.

He further stressed that addressing land degradation requires integrated solutions, including sustainable land and water management, ecosystem restoration, climate-smart agriculture, and active community participation.

Highlighting FAO’s global role, Toirov noted that FAO works under the UN Convention to Combat Desertification and global restoration initiatives to reverse land degradation, which affects nearly two billion hectares worldwide.

So far, FAO has worked closely with the Ministry of Agriculture Jahad, NRWO, research institutions, and development partners to support sustainable natural resource management and strengthen resilience. Key initiatives include the GEF-supported Integrated Natural Resources Management for Sustainable Livelihoods (RFLDL) project, which has promoted community-based land management, watershed rehabilitation, biodiversity conservation, and livelihood improvement.

FAO has also supported major programmes in the Lake Urmia Basin, funded by Japan, focusing on sustainable water management, drought resilience, and climate-smart agriculture, alongside UNDP. In addition, FAO’s work on sand and dust storms has strengthened national capacities through risk assessments, preparedness tools, and investment planning frameworks.

Toirov concluded by emphasizing that land degradation is not only an environmental issue but one that affects food security, health, migration, and economic development. He reaffirmed FAO’s continued support to the Islamic Republic of Iran in scaling up restoration efforts, strengthening drought resilience, and promoting sustainable agrifood systems.

MNA