Iran cannot stand violations of Lebanese ceasefire

In a post on one of his social networking webstes accounts on Sunday, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr stressed the unity between field (military power) and diplomatic apparatuses.

He said that the response of the Islami's worriers are ahead, in an apparent reference to the the Israeli regime's aggression on Dahiyeh of Beirut, Lebanon earlier on Sunday.

"Lebanon is our life and crossing Iran's red lines cannot be tolerated," the SNSC secretary stressed.

He declared that Iran will keep its promises.

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