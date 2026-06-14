  1. Politics
Jun 14, 2026, 9:58 PM

Top security official:

Iran cannot stand violations of Lebanese ceasefire

Iran cannot stand violations of Lebanese ceasefire

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has condemned the Israeli aggression on Beirut, stressing that crossing Iran's red lines cannot be tolerated.

In a post on one of his social networking webstes accounts on Sunday, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr stressed the unity between field (military power) and diplomatic apparatuses.

He said that the response of the Islami's worriers are ahead, in an apparent reference to the the Israeli regime's aggression on Dahiyeh of Beirut, Lebanon earlier on Sunday.

"Lebanon is our life and crossing Iran's red lines cannot be tolerated," the SNSC secretary stressed.

He declared that Iran will keep its promises.

MNA/6860270

News ID 245335

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