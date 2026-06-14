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Jun 14, 2026, 2:16 PM

Israeli regime strikes Beirut in breach of ceasefire (+VIDEO)

Israeli regime strikes Beirut in breach of ceasefire (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – The Zionist regime carried out a heavy attack on outskirts of Beirut's Dahieh on Sunday afternoon.

The military has targeted the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh saying its target was Hezbollah “infrastructure”, according to Al Jazeera.

According to a joint statement by the Israeli regime's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu ⁠, and war minister, Israel Katz, the ⁠attack came ⁠in ⁠response to an alleged Hezbollah firing into Israeli territory.

Israel has consistently breached the truce agreed on in April, with troops invading and occupying southern Lebanon while launching deadly air strikes on a daily basis.

The Israeli regime's Channel 12 claimed that a Hezbollah official was targeted for assassination.

MNA

News ID 245328

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