Iran warns of harsher blows to enemy if attacks continue

The spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement that Iran's Armed Forces, including the IRGC and the army, have proven they are at peak defensive and offensive readiness and act on their promises with speed and high precision.

"In the new wave of operations against important and sensitive targets in the occupied territories, the enemy received heavy, targeted, intelligent and damaging blows," the spokesman said, describing the strikes as a successful offensive operation by Iran's forces.

He addressed "criminal America and the brutal Zionist regime," warning that the strong and proud Iran and the Resistance forces in the region will stand firm under any circumstances and against any threat, and will never surrender to enemies already losing the war.

"If the aggression and mischief continue, they will be dealt with even greater intensity," the spokesman said.

MNA