Iran demands UN telecom agency to condemn US-Israeli attack

During a phone conversation on Wednesday with his Nigerian counterpart and the interim chairman of the organization Olatunbosun Tijani, Hashemi condemned the US-Israeli aggression against Iran which resulted in the martyrdom of both civilians and officials.

“The US-Israeli aggression against Iran is a flagrant violation of both international law and the UN charter,” Hashemi said.

Pointing to the destruction of Iran’s telecommunications infrastructure, which is prohibited by international law, Hashemi requested that Tijani recognize Iran’s rightful position to denounce the attacks.

Hashemi also mentioned the US-Israeli strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab which resulted in the martyrdom of over 160 students and teachers.

Pointing to Article 51 of the UN charter, Hashemi emphasized Iran’s inherent right to self-defense and rejected a number of countries’ baseless and false claims about Iran’s attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Offering his condolences to the nation and people of Iran for the martyrdom of civilians and officials during the US-Israeli aggression, Tijani emphasized that the Geneva-based organization should avoid the politicization of its agenda.

Furthermore, during a phone conversation with his Malaysian counterpart, Ahmad Fahmi bin Mohamed Fadzil, Hashemi called on ITU to condemn US-Israeli strikes on Iran’s telecommunication infrastructure.

He emphasized that based on Article 51 of the UN Charter, Iran has a right to self-defense against the US-Israeli aggression.

“ITU must remain a technical and specialized-oriented organization, and must not turn into a scene for the political maneuvers of certain countries,” he stated.

MNA