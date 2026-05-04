Iran, Algeria FMs discuss regional developments in phone call

According to a statement by the foreign ministry of Iran, the top Iranian and Algerian diplomats discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.
By the time this piece of new was being covered by Mehr, there was no further information on the content of the phone conversation.
MNA/6820135
TEHRAN, May 04 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, held a telephone conversation with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, on Monday.
According to a statement by the foreign ministry of Iran, the top Iranian and Algerian diplomats discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.
News ID 244218
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