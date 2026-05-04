  1. Politics
May 4, 2026, 8:38 PM

Iran, Algeria FMs discuss regional developments in phone call

Iran, Algeria FMs discuss regional developments in phone call

TEHRAN, May 04 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, held a telephone conversation with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, on Monday.

According to a statement by the foreign ministry of Iran, the top Iranian and Algerian diplomats discussed bilateral relations and regional developments. 
By the time this piece of new was being covered by Mehr, there was no further information on the content of the phone conversation.
MNA/6820135

News ID 244218

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