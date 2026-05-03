Iran, Spain FM confer on intl., regl. developments

Abbas Araghchi and José Manuel Albares, Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Spain, discussed and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments as well as bilateral relations in a telephone call on Sunday evening.

Araghchi emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran’s responsible approach in maintaining stability and sustainable security in the region and explained our country's diplomatic efforts and initiatives to end the war imposed by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran.

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