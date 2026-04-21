Parl. advances legislation on ‘new legal regime’ in Hormuz

A member of the committee said on Tuesday that it had ratified the 12-article motion entitled “The Law on Establishing Iran’s Sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz”, allowing the motion to be submitted to the presiding board of the Iranian parliament for a public debate in the main chamber of the legislature, Press TV reported.

Vahid Ahmadi said the legislation, if ratified by the parliament, would allow Iran to charge tolls on ships passing the Strait for environmental and security services.

Ahmadi said the law will also contain terms on which types of vessels will be allowed through the Strait, its secure and safe corridors, as well as restrictions for vessels belonging to or related to adversarial countries.

The motion comes amid Iran’s continued control over transit via the Strait of Hormuz which began after the launch of the US-Israeli aggression on the country in late February.

Iran has maintained its control over the strait although the aggression stopped in early April with a Pakistani-mediated ceasefire.

Another senior member of the Iranian parliament had said earlier this month that the new legislation on governance of the Strait of Hormuz would ban any vessels or cargo belonging or related to the Israeli regime.

Mohammad Reza Rezayi Kouchi said that the new legislation stipulates that ships passing through the Strait must coordinate their passage with Iranian authorities and pay charges in Iranian rial for the services they receive.

He said that the 12-article law would also prohibit transit for countries and entities that are hostile to Iran and its allies in the regional Resistance Front, as well as those that avoid using “Persian Gulf” as the official name of the body of water in southern Iran in their shipping documents.

The lawmaker said Iran would seize ships disobeying the rules and will confiscate some 20% of the value of their cargo, according to the new law.

MNA