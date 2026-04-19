Iran seeks world free of nuclear arms

Alireza Zakani, Mayor of Tehran, said at a ceremony commemorating the martyrs of District 10 in Tehran, “The enemy is mistaken if it thinks it can martyr our dear Leader and then whenever it wants, declare a ceasefire or war. They must be prosecuted.”

"Today, the nuclear issue must once again be on the negotiating table, but our demand is a world free of weapons of mass destruction. We must demand this from them,” Zakani said, referring to the peace talks between Tehran and Washington.

“Interestingly, the other side of the negotiations is America, the only country that has used weapons of mass destruction, in Japan," he reminded.

“They want to dictate to us and give us lessons, but the opposite is true. This is where we should confront them. We seek a world free of nuclear weapons, and every country, including Iran, should make maximum use of the peaceful nuclear sector.”

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