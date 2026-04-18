Traffic in Hormuz Strait is in Iran's hands: Ghalibaf

“Dear people of Iran, the Strait of Hormuz is under the control of the Islamic Republic,” Ghalibaf said in a televised speech to the people of Iran on Saturday night.

“We have confronted decisively with the US attempt to clear mines as we considered it a violation of the ceasefire [while the ceasefire talks were underway in Pakistan],” he noted.

The Iranian speaker also said that the US attempt to sweep mines in the waters completely failed and Iranians were close to engaging in clashes with the US Navy there forcing them to retreat.

“I told the American delegation in Islamabad that if their minesweeper would have moved even one inch further from its location, we would definitely shoot at it. They asked for 15 minutes to return and they retreated.”

He noted that if there is traffic in the Strait today, it is done in cooardination with Iran after going through the Iranian measures there.

“The Americans have declared a blockade for several days, but it is a clumsy out of ignorance decision. It is not possible that others can pass through the Strait of Hormuz but we cannot,” the speaker highlighted.

“If the US does not lift the blockade, traffic in the Strait of Hormuz will definitely be restricted,” Ghalibaf further stressed.

MNA