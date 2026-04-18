IRGC says 8 terrorists killed, injured in Iraqi Kurdistan

The Public Relations Office of the Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base of the IRGC Ground Force in West Azarbaijan Province in northwest Iran said in a statement on Saturday that, “Following effective intelligence monitoring, the safe havens of the Democrat terrorist group in the Jejinkan and Balisan regions in the Kurdistan Region were identified and targeted by the forces of the Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base of the IRGC Ground Force with kamikaze drones.”

The statement further said that in the drone operation, three of the notorious figures of the terrorists were killed and 5 others were seriously injured. The IRGC explained that those terrorists that were targeted were perpetrators behind the assassination of Martyr Mehdi Salmasi from the Police forces in 2017 in Piranshahr city.

The statement further said that identifying and targeting the other murderers of the group is on the agenda.

MNA/6804404